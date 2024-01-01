100 Vanuatu vatus to Singapore dollars

Convert VUV to SGD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = S$0.01093 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
VUV to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 VUV to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01100.0111
Low0.01080.0108
Average0.01090.0109
Change0.54%-1.11%
1 VUV to SGD stats

The performance of VUV to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0110 and a 30 day low of 0.0108. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for VUV to SGD was 0.54.

The performance of VUV to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0109. The change for VUV to SGD was -1.11.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0.01093 SGD
5 VUV0.05466 SGD
10 VUV0.10932 SGD
20 VUV0.21864 SGD
50 VUV0.54661 SGD
100 VUV1.09321 SGD
250 VUV2.73303 SGD
500 VUV5.46605 SGD
1000 VUV10.93210 SGD
2000 VUV21.86420 SGD
5000 VUV54.66050 SGD
10000 VUV109.32100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD91.47380 VUV
5 SGD457.36900 VUV
10 SGD914.73800 VUV
20 SGD1,829.47600 VUV
50 SGD4,573.69000 VUV
100 SGD9,147.38000 VUV
250 SGD22,868.45000 VUV
500 SGD45,736.90000 VUV
1000 SGD91,473.80000 VUV
2000 SGD182,947.60000 VUV
5000 SGD457,369.00000 VUV
10000 SGD914,738.00000 VUV