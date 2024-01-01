20 Vanuatu vatus to Isle of Man pounds

Convert VUV to IMP at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = £0.006387 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
VUV to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 VUV to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0065
Low0.00630.0063
Average0.00640.0064
Change0.87%-0.19%
1 VUV to IMP stats

The performance of VUV to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for VUV to IMP was 0.87.

The performance of VUV to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for VUV to IMP was -0.19.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9271.1981.7961.297109.021.958
1 SGD0.584113.3990.71.050.75863.7121.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7550.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13711.4991.08290.9991.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Isle of Man pound
1 VUV0.00639 IMP
5 VUV0.03193 IMP
10 VUV0.06387 IMP
20 VUV0.12773 IMP
50 VUV0.31933 IMP
100 VUV0.63866 IMP
250 VUV1.59666 IMP
500 VUV3.19332 IMP
1000 VUV6.38665 IMP
2000 VUV12.77330 IMP
5000 VUV31.93325 IMP
10000 VUV63.86650 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 IMP156.57700 VUV
5 IMP782.88500 VUV
10 IMP1,565.77000 VUV
20 IMP3,131.54000 VUV
50 IMP7,828.85000 VUV
100 IMP15,657.70000 VUV
250 IMP39,144.25000 VUV
500 IMP78,288.50000 VUV
1000 IMP156,577.00000 VUV
2000 IMP313,154.00000 VUV
5000 IMP782,885.00000 VUV
10000 IMP1,565,770.00000 VUV