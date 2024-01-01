2000 Vanuatu vatus to Israeli new sheqels

Convert VUV to ILS at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₪0.03142 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:24
VUV to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 VUV to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03210.0321
Low0.03090.0301
Average0.03150.0312
Change-0.44%4.24%
1 VUV to ILS stats

The performance of VUV to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0321 and a 30 day low of 0.0309. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for VUV to ILS was -0.44.

The performance of VUV to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0321 and a 90 day low of 0.0301. This means the 90 day average was 0.0312. The change for VUV to ILS was 4.24.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 VUV0.03142 ILS
5 VUV0.15709 ILS
10 VUV0.31418 ILS
20 VUV0.62836 ILS
50 VUV1.57091 ILS
100 VUV3.14182 ILS
250 VUV7.85455 ILS
500 VUV15.70910 ILS
1000 VUV31.41820 ILS
2000 VUV62.83640 ILS
5000 VUV157.09100 ILS
10000 VUV314.18200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ILS31.82870 VUV
5 ILS159.14350 VUV
10 ILS318.28700 VUV
20 ILS636.57400 VUV
50 ILS1591.43500 VUV
100 ILS3182.87000 VUV
250 ILS7957.17500 VUV
500 ILS15914.35000 VUV
1000 ILS31828.70000 VUV
2000 ILS63657.40000 VUV
5000 ILS159143.50000 VUV
10000 ILS318287.00000 VUV