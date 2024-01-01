1 million Vietnamese dongs to Uruguayan pesos
Convert VND to UYU at the real exchange rate
VND to UYU conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00164 UYU
0
|1 VND to UYU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0017
|0.0017
|Low
|0.0016
|0.0016
|Average
|0.0017
|0.0016
|Change
|-4.00%
|3.03%
1 VND to UYU stats
The performance of VND to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for VND to UYU was -4.00.
The performance of VND to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to UYU was 3.03.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uruguayan Peso
|1000 VND
|1.63820 UYU
|2000 VND
|3.27640 UYU
|5000 VND
|8.19100 UYU
|10000 VND
|16.38200 UYU
|20000 VND
|32.76400 UYU
|50000 VND
|81.91000 UYU
|100000 VND
|163.82000 UYU
|200000 VND
|327.64000 UYU
|500000 VND
|819.10000 UYU
|1000000 VND
|1,638.20000 UYU
|2000000 VND
|3,276.40000 UYU
|5000000 VND
|8,191.00000 UYU
|Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UYU
|610.42700 VND
|5 UYU
|3,052.13500 VND
|10 UYU
|6,104.27000 VND
|20 UYU
|12,208.54000 VND
|50 UYU
|30,521.35000 VND
|100 UYU
|61,042.70000 VND
|250 UYU
|152,606.75000 VND
|500 UYU
|305,213.50000 VND
|1000 UYU
|610,427.00000 VND
|2000 UYU
|1,220,854.00000 VND
|5000 UYU
|3,052,135.00000 VND
|10000 UYU
|6,104,270.00000 VND