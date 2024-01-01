500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert VND to TZS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = tzs0.1071 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 VND to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11080.1111
Low0.10710.1057
Average0.10940.1089
Change-2.96%1.31%
View full history

1 VND to TZS stats

The performance of VND to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1108 and a 30 day low of 0.1071. This means the 30 day average was 0.1094. The change for VND to TZS was -2.96.

The performance of VND to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1111 and a 90 day low of 0.1057. This means the 90 day average was 0.1089. The change for VND to TZS was 1.31.

Track market ratesView VND to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,386.961.38533.793151.765
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.5840.91822.381100.514
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,500.971.49936.57164.24
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.011.0525.607115.004

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tanzanian Shilling
1000 VND107.11700 TZS
2000 VND214.23400 TZS
5000 VND535.58500 TZS
10000 VND1,071.17000 TZS
20000 VND2,142.34000 TZS
50000 VND5,355.85000 TZS
100000 VND10,711.70000 TZS
200000 VND21,423.40000 TZS
500000 VND53,558.50000 TZS
1000000 VND107,117.00000 TZS
2000000 VND214,234.00000 TZS
5000000 VND535,585.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 TZS9.33561 VND
5 TZS46.67805 VND
10 TZS93.35610 VND
20 TZS186.71220 VND
50 TZS466.78050 VND
100 TZS933.56100 VND
250 TZS2,333.90250 VND
500 TZS4,667.80500 VND
1000 TZS9,335.61000 VND
2000 TZS18,671.22000 VND
5000 TZS46,678.05000 VND
10000 TZS93,356.10000 VND