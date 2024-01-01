5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Convert VND to TTD at the real exchange rate
VND to TTD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00027 TTD
0
|1 VND to TTD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-2.90%
|-0.28%
|View full history
1 VND to TTD stats
The performance of VND to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to TTD was -2.90.
The performance of VND to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to TTD was -0.28.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.26695 TTD
|2000 VND
|0.53390 TTD
|5000 VND
|1.33474 TTD
|10000 VND
|2.66948 TTD
|20000 VND
|5.33896 TTD
|50000 VND
|13.34740 TTD
|100000 VND
|26.69480 TTD
|200000 VND
|53.38960 TTD
|500000 VND
|133.47400 TTD
|1000000 VND
|266.94800 TTD
|2000000 VND
|533.89600 TTD
|5000000 VND
|1,334.74000 TTD
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TTD
|3,746.04000 VND
|5 TTD
|18,730.20000 VND
|10 TTD
|37,460.40000 VND
|20 TTD
|74,920.80000 VND
|50 TTD
|187,302.00000 VND
|100 TTD
|374,604.00000 VND
|250 TTD
|936,510.00000 VND
|500 TTD
|1,873,020.00000 VND
|1000 TTD
|3,746,040.00000 VND
|2000 TTD
|7,492,080.00000 VND
|5000 TTD
|18,730,200.00000 VND
|10000 TTD
|37,460,400.00000 VND