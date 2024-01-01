500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Turkish liras

Convert VND to TRY at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = TL0.001350 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
VND to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 VND to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00140.0014
Change-2.82%3.76%
1 VND to TRY stats

The performance of VND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to TRY was -2.82.

The performance of VND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to TRY was 3.76.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
1000 VND1.35020 TRY
2000 VND2.70040 TRY
5000 VND6.75100 TRY
10000 VND13.50200 TRY
20000 VND27.00400 TRY
50000 VND67.51000 TRY
100000 VND135.02000 TRY
200000 VND270.04000 TRY
500000 VND675.10000 TRY
1000000 VND1,350.20000 TRY
2000000 VND2,700.40000 TRY
5000000 VND6,751.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
1 TRY740.63200 VND
5 TRY3,703.16000 VND
10 TRY7,406.32000 VND
20 TRY14,812.64000 VND
50 TRY37,031.60000 VND
100 TRY74,063.20000 VND
250 TRY185,158.00000 VND
500 TRY370,316.00000 VND
1000 TRY740,632.00000 VND
2000 TRY1,481,264.00000 VND
5000 TRY3,703,160.00000 VND
10000 TRY7,406,320.00000 VND