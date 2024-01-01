1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Turkish liras
Convert VND to TRY at the real exchange rate
VND to TRY conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00135 TRY
0
|1 VND to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0014
|0.0014
|Low
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Average
|0.0014
|0.0014
|Change
|-2.82%
|3.75%
1 VND to TRY stats
The performance of VND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to TRY was -2.82.
The performance of VND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for VND to TRY was 3.75.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
|1000 VND
|1.35021 TRY
|2000 VND
|2.70042 TRY
|5000 VND
|6.75105 TRY
|10000 VND
|13.50210 TRY
|20000 VND
|27.00420 TRY
|50000 VND
|67.51050 TRY
|100000 VND
|135.02100 TRY
|200000 VND
|270.04200 TRY
|500000 VND
|675.10500 TRY
|1000000 VND
|1,350.21000 TRY
|2000000 VND
|2,700.42000 TRY
|5000000 VND
|6,751.05000 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TRY
|740.62500 VND
|5 TRY
|3,703.12500 VND
|10 TRY
|7,406.25000 VND
|20 TRY
|14,812.50000 VND
|50 TRY
|37,031.25000 VND
|100 TRY
|74,062.50000 VND
|250 TRY
|185,156.25000 VND
|500 TRY
|370,312.50000 VND
|1000 TRY
|740,625.00000 VND
|2000 TRY
|1,481,250.00000 VND
|5000 TRY
|3,703,125.00000 VND
|10000 TRY
|7,406,250.00000 VND