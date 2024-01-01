2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert VND to MRU at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = UM0.001563 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
VND to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 VND to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change-2.90%-0.13%
1 VND to MRU stats

The performance of VND to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to MRU was -2.90.

The performance of VND to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for VND to MRU was -0.13.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1000 VND1.56271 MRU
2000 VND3.12542 MRU
5000 VND7.81355 MRU
10000 VND15.62710 MRU
20000 VND31.25420 MRU
50000 VND78.13550 MRU
100000 VND156.27100 MRU
200000 VND312.54200 MRU
500000 VND781.35500 MRU
1000000 VND1,562.71000 MRU
2000000 VND3,125.42000 MRU
5000000 VND7,813.55000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Vietnamese Dong
1 MRU639.91400 VND
5 MRU3,199.57000 VND
10 MRU6,399.14000 VND
20 MRU12,798.28000 VND
50 MRU31,995.70000 VND
100 MRU63,991.40000 VND
250 MRU159,978.50000 VND
500 MRU319,957.00000 VND
1000 MRU639,914.00000 VND
2000 MRU1,279,828.00000 VND
5000 MRU3,199,570.00000 VND
10000 MRU6,399,140.00000 VND