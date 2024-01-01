5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks
Convert VND to MNT at the real exchange rate
VND to MNT conversion chart
1 VND = 0.13381 MNT
0
|1 VND to MNT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1377
|0.1379
|Low
|0.1335
|0.1335
|Average
|0.1361
|0.1359
|Change
|-2.71%
|0.22%
1 VND to MNT stats
The performance of VND to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1377 and a 30 day low of 0.1335. This means the 30 day average was 0.1361. The change for VND to MNT was -2.71.
The performance of VND to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1379 and a 90 day low of 0.1335. This means the 90 day average was 0.1359. The change for VND to MNT was 0.22.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
|1000 VND
|133.80600 MNT
|2000 VND
|267.61200 MNT
|5000 VND
|669.03000 MNT
|10000 VND
|1,338.06000 MNT
|20000 VND
|2,676.12000 MNT
|50000 VND
|6,690.30000 MNT
|100000 VND
|13,380.60000 MNT
|200000 VND
|26,761.20000 MNT
|500000 VND
|66,903.00000 MNT
|1000000 VND
|133,806.00000 MNT
|2000000 VND
|267,612.00000 MNT
|5000000 VND
|669,030.00000 MNT
|Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MNT
|7.47351 VND
|5 MNT
|37.36755 VND
|10 MNT
|74.73510 VND
|20 MNT
|149.47020 VND
|50 MNT
|373.67550 VND
|100 MNT
|747.35100 VND
|250 MNT
|1,868.37750 VND
|500 MNT
|3,736.75500 VND
|1000 MNT
|7,473.51000 VND
|2000 MNT
|14,947.02000 VND
|5000 MNT
|37,367.55000 VND
|10000 MNT
|74,735.10000 VND