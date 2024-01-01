200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks

Convert VND to MNT at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₮0.1338 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
VND to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MNT
1 VND to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13770.1379
Low0.13350.1335
Average0.13610.1359
Change-2.71%0.22%
1 VND to MNT stats

The performance of VND to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1377 and a 30 day low of 0.1335. This means the 30 day average was 0.1361. The change for VND to MNT was -2.71.

The performance of VND to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1379 and a 90 day low of 0.1335. This means the 90 day average was 0.1359. The change for VND to MNT was 0.22.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
1000 VND133.80600 MNT
2000 VND267.61200 MNT
5000 VND669.03000 MNT
10000 VND1,338.06000 MNT
20000 VND2,676.12000 MNT
50000 VND6,690.30000 MNT
100000 VND13,380.60000 MNT
200000 VND26,761.20000 MNT
500000 VND66,903.00000 MNT
1000000 VND133,806.00000 MNT
2000000 VND267,612.00000 MNT
5000000 VND669,030.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
1 MNT7.47351 VND
5 MNT37.36755 VND
10 MNT74.73510 VND
20 MNT149.47020 VND
50 MNT373.67550 VND
100 MNT747.35100 VND
250 MNT1,868.37750 VND
500 MNT3,736.75500 VND
1000 MNT7,473.51000 VND
2000 MNT14,947.02000 VND
5000 MNT37,367.55000 VND
10000 MNT74,735.10000 VND