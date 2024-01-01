1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Liberian dollars

Convert VND to LRD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L$0.007570 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LRD
1 VND to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0079
Low0.00760.0076
Average0.00780.0078
Change-4.15%-1.79%
View full history

1 VND to LRD stats

The performance of VND to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for VND to LRD was -4.15.

The performance of VND to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for VND to LRD was -1.79.

Track market ratesView VND to LRD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,383.91.38533.765151.795
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.1480.91922.401100.708
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,498.211.49936.553164.33
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,049.011.0525.594115.062

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Liberian Dollar
1000 VND7.56988 LRD
2000 VND15.13976 LRD
5000 VND37.84940 LRD
10000 VND75.69880 LRD
20000 VND151.39760 LRD
50000 VND378.49400 LRD
100000 VND756.98800 LRD
200000 VND1,513.97600 LRD
500000 VND3,784.94000 LRD
1000000 VND7,569.88000 LRD
2000000 VND15,139.76000 LRD
5000000 VND37,849.40000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 LRD132.10300 VND
5 LRD660.51500 VND
10 LRD1,321.03000 VND
20 LRD2,642.06000 VND
50 LRD6,605.15000 VND
100 LRD13,210.30000 VND
250 LRD33,025.75000 VND
500 LRD66,051.50000 VND
1000 LRD132,103.00000 VND
2000 LRD264,206.00000 VND
5000 LRD660,515.00000 VND
10000 LRD1,321,030.00000 VND