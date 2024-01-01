2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert VND to IDR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Rp0.6146 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
VND to IDR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 VND to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63100.6447
Low0.61250.6125
Average0.62060.6254
Change0.10%-4.47%
1 VND to IDR stats

The performance of VND to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6310 and a 30 day low of 0.6125. This means the 30 day average was 0.6206. The change for VND to IDR was 0.10.

The performance of VND to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6447 and a 90 day low of 0.6125. This means the 90 day average was 0.6254. The change for VND to IDR was -4.47.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,382.271.38533.72151.795
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875917.3430.91922.378100.739
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4281,496.511.49936.507164.35
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.171.0525.57115.105

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indonesian Rupiah
1000 VND614.60000 IDR
2000 VND1,229.20000 IDR
5000 VND3,073.00000 IDR
10000 VND6,146.00000 IDR
20000 VND12,292.00000 IDR
50000 VND30,730.00000 IDR
100000 VND61,460.00000 IDR
200000 VND122,920.00000 IDR
500000 VND307,300.00000 IDR
1000000 VND614,600.00000 IDR
2000000 VND1,229,200.00000 IDR
5000000 VND3,073,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vietnamese Dong
1 IDR1.62707 VND
5 IDR8.13535 VND
10 IDR16.27070 VND
20 IDR32.54140 VND
50 IDR81.35350 VND
100 IDR162.70700 VND
250 IDR406.76750 VND
500 IDR813.53500 VND
1000 IDR1,627.07000 VND
2000 IDR3,254.14000 VND
5000 IDR8,135.35000 VND
10000 IDR16,270.70000 VND