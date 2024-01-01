500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Haitian gourdes
Convert VND to HTG at the real exchange rate
VND to HTG conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00517 HTG
0
|1 VND to HTG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0053
|0.0054
|Low
|0.0052
|0.0052
|Average
|0.0053
|0.0053
|Change
|-3.37%
|-0.22%
|View full history
1 VND to HTG stats
The performance of VND to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for VND to HTG was -3.37.
The performance of VND to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for VND to HTG was -0.22.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Haitian Gourde
|1000 VND
|5.16982 HTG
|2000 VND
|10.33964 HTG
|5000 VND
|25.84910 HTG
|10000 VND
|51.69820 HTG
|20000 VND
|103.39640 HTG
|50000 VND
|258.49100 HTG
|100000 VND
|516.98200 HTG
|200000 VND
|1,033.96400 HTG
|500000 VND
|2,584.91000 HTG
|1000000 VND
|5,169.82000 HTG
|2000000 VND
|10,339.64000 HTG
|5000000 VND
|25,849.10000 HTG
|Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Vietnamese Dong
|1 HTG
|193.43000 VND
|5 HTG
|967.15000 VND
|10 HTG
|1,934.30000 VND
|20 HTG
|3,868.60000 VND
|50 HTG
|9,671.50000 VND
|100 HTG
|19,343.00000 VND
|250 HTG
|48,357.50000 VND
|500 HTG
|96,715.00000 VND
|1000 HTG
|193,430.00000 VND
|2000 HTG
|386,860.00000 VND
|5000 HTG
|967,150.00000 VND
|10000 HTG
|1,934,300.00000 VND