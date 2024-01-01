10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Haitian gourdes

Convert VND to HTG at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = G0.005170 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
VND to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HTG
1 VND to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0054
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00530.0053
Change-3.37%-0.22%
1 VND to HTG stats

The performance of VND to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for VND to HTG was -3.37.

The performance of VND to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for VND to HTG was -0.22.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Haitian Gourde
1000 VND5.16982 HTG
2000 VND10.33964 HTG
5000 VND25.84910 HTG
10000 VND51.69820 HTG
20000 VND103.39640 HTG
50000 VND258.49100 HTG
100000 VND516.98200 HTG
200000 VND1,033.96400 HTG
500000 VND2,584.91000 HTG
1000000 VND5,169.82000 HTG
2000000 VND10,339.64000 HTG
5000000 VND25,849.10000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Vietnamese Dong
1 HTG193.43000 VND
5 HTG967.15000 VND
10 HTG1,934.30000 VND
20 HTG3,868.60000 VND
50 HTG9,671.50000 VND
100 HTG19,343.00000 VND
250 HTG48,357.50000 VND
500 HTG96,715.00000 VND
1000 HTG193,430.00000 VND
2000 HTG386,860.00000 VND
5000 HTG967,150.00000 VND
10000 HTG1,934,300.00000 VND