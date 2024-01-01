1 million Vietnamese dongs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert VND to GHS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = GH¢0.0006355 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
VND to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 VND to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-0.50%8.65%
1 VND to GHS stats

The performance of VND to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to GHS was -0.50.

The performance of VND to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to GHS was 8.65.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ghanaian Cedi
1000 VND0.63549 GHS
2000 VND1.27097 GHS
5000 VND3.17743 GHS
10000 VND6.35485 GHS
20000 VND12.70970 GHS
50000 VND31.77425 GHS
100000 VND63.54850 GHS
200000 VND127.09700 GHS
500000 VND317.74250 GHS
1000000 VND635.48500 GHS
2000000 VND1,270.97000 GHS
5000000 VND3,177.42500 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GHS1,573.60000 VND
5 GHS7,868.00000 VND
10 GHS15,736.00000 VND
20 GHS31,472.00000 VND
50 GHS78,680.00000 VND
100 GHS157,360.00000 VND
250 GHS393,400.00000 VND
500 GHS786,800.00000 VND
1000 GHS1,573,600.00000 VND
2000 GHS3,147,200.00000 VND
5000 GHS7,868,000.00000 VND
10000 GHS15,736,000.00000 VND