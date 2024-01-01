20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Colombian pesos

Convert VND to COP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.1693 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 VND to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17160.1739
Low0.16770.1590
Average0.16960.1668
Change-1.12%6.48%
View full history

1 VND to COP stats

The performance of VND to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1716 and a 30 day low of 0.1677. This means the 30 day average was 0.1696. The change for VND to COP was -1.12.

The performance of VND to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1739 and a 90 day low of 0.1590. This means the 90 day average was 0.1668. The change for VND to COP was 6.48.

Track market ratesView VND to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3181,380.331.38533.648151.905
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875916.1940.91922.334100.827
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.861.49936.415164.405
1 SGD0.7591.1430.70111,047.011.0525.522115.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Colombian Peso
1000 VND169.29500 COP
2000 VND338.59000 COP
5000 VND846.47500 COP
10000 VND1,692.95000 COP
20000 VND3,385.90000 COP
50000 VND8,464.75000 COP
100000 VND16,929.50000 COP
200000 VND33,859.00000 COP
500000 VND84,647.50000 COP
1000000 VND169,295.00000 COP
2000000 VND338,590.00000 COP
5000000 VND846,475.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 COP5.90686 VND
5 COP29.53430 VND
10 COP59.06860 VND
20 COP118.13720 VND
50 COP295.34300 VND
100 COP590.68600 VND
250 COP1,476.71500 VND
500 COP2,953.43000 VND
1000 COP5,906.86000 VND
2000 COP11,813.72000 VND
5000 COP29,534.30000 VND
10000 COP59,068.60000 VND