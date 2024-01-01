2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Swiss francs
Convert VND to CHF at the real exchange rate
VND to CHF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00003 CHF
0
|1 VND to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Low
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Average
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Change
|-1.42%
|-2.29%
|View full history
1 VND to CHF stats
The performance of VND to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to CHF was -1.42.
The performance of VND to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to CHF was -2.29.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swiss Franc
|1000 VND
|0.03410 CHF
|2000 VND
|0.06821 CHF
|5000 VND
|0.17052 CHF
|10000 VND
|0.34103 CHF
|20000 VND
|0.68206 CHF
|50000 VND
|1.70516 CHF
|100000 VND
|3.41031 CHF
|200000 VND
|6.82062 CHF
|500000 VND
|17.05155 CHF
|1000000 VND
|34.10310 CHF
|2000000 VND
|68.20620 CHF
|5000000 VND
|170.51550 CHF
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CHF
|29,322.90000 VND
|5 CHF
|146,614.50000 VND
|10 CHF
|293,229.00000 VND
|20 CHF
|586,458.00000 VND
|50 CHF
|1,466,145.00000 VND
|100 CHF
|2,932,290.00000 VND
|250 CHF
|7,330,725.00000 VND
|500 CHF
|14,661,450.00000 VND
|1000 CHF
|29,322,900.00000 VND
|2000 CHF
|58,645,800.00000 VND
|5000 CHF
|146,614,500.00000 VND
|10000 CHF
|293,229,000.00000 VND