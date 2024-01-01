50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert VND to BTN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Nu.0.003308 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
VND to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 VND to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0034
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00340.0034
Change-2.70%0.06%
1 VND to BTN stats

The performance of VND to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to BTN was -2.70.

The performance of VND to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0034 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for VND to BTN was 0.06.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1000 VND3.30841 BTN
2000 VND6.61682 BTN
5000 VND16.54205 BTN
10000 VND33.08410 BTN
20000 VND66.16820 BTN
50000 VND165.42050 BTN
100000 VND330.84100 BTN
200000 VND661.68200 BTN
500000 VND1,654.20500 BTN
1000000 VND3,308.41000 BTN
2000000 VND6,616.82000 BTN
5000000 VND16,542.05000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vietnamese Dong
1 BTN302.26000 VND
5 BTN1,511.30000 VND
10 BTN3,022.60000 VND
20 BTN6,045.20000 VND
50 BTN15,113.00000 VND
100 BTN30,226.00000 VND
250 BTN75,565.00000 VND
500 BTN151,130.00000 VND
1000 BTN302,260.00000 VND
2000 BTN604,520.00000 VND
5000 BTN1,511,300.00000 VND
10000 BTN3,022,600.00000 VND