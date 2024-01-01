1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Bermudan dollars

Convert VND to BMD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.00003935 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BMD
1 VND to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change-3.23%-0.36%
View full history

1 VND to BMD stats

The performance of VND to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to BMD was -3.23.

The performance of VND to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for VND to BMD was -0.36.

Track market ratesView VND to BMD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,380.271.38533.663151.925
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875915.4640.91922.327100.764
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,493.871.49936.433164.425
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,046.451.0525.521115.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bermudan Dollar
1000 VND0.03935 BMD
2000 VND0.07870 BMD
5000 VND0.19675 BMD
10000 VND0.39350 BMD
20000 VND0.78700 BMD
50000 VND1.96751 BMD
100000 VND3.93502 BMD
200000 VND7.87004 BMD
500000 VND19.67510 BMD
1000000 VND39.35020 BMD
2000000 VND78.70040 BMD
5000000 VND196.75100 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BMD25,412.80000 VND
5 BMD127,064.00000 VND
10 BMD254,128.00000 VND
20 BMD508,256.00000 VND
50 BMD1,270,640.00000 VND
100 BMD2,541,280.00000 VND
250 BMD6,353,200.00000 VND
500 BMD12,706,400.00000 VND
1000 BMD25,412,800.00000 VND
2000 BMD50,825,600.00000 VND
5000 BMD127,064,000.00000 VND
10000 BMD254,128,000.00000 VND