5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Aruban florins
Convert VND to AWG at the real exchange rate
VND to AWG conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00007 AWG
0
|1 VND to AWG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-3.23%
|-0.36%
|View full history
1 VND to AWG stats
The performance of VND to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AWG was -3.23.
The performance of VND to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AWG was -0.36.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Aruban Florin
|1000 VND
|0.07044 AWG
|2000 VND
|0.14087 AWG
|5000 VND
|0.35218 AWG
|10000 VND
|0.70437 AWG
|20000 VND
|1.40874 AWG
|50000 VND
|3.52185 AWG
|100000 VND
|7.04369 AWG
|200000 VND
|14.08738 AWG
|500000 VND
|35.21845 AWG
|1000000 VND
|70.43690 AWG
|2000000 VND
|140.87380 AWG
|5000000 VND
|352.18450 AWG
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AWG
|14,197.10000 VND
|5 AWG
|70,985.50000 VND
|10 AWG
|141,971.00000 VND
|20 AWG
|283,942.00000 VND
|50 AWG
|709,855.00000 VND
|100 AWG
|1,419,710.00000 VND
|250 AWG
|3,549,275.00000 VND
|500 AWG
|7,098,550.00000 VND
|1000 AWG
|14,197,100.00000 VND
|2000 AWG
|28,394,200.00000 VND
|5000 AWG
|70,985,500.00000 VND
|10000 AWG
|141,971,000.00000 VND