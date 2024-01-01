2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Australian dollars

Convert VND to AUD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = A$0.00005932 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
VND to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 VND to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.51%-1.67%
1 VND to AUD stats

The performance of VND to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AUD was -0.51.

The performance of VND to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AUD was -1.67.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.411.38533.68152.035
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875915.7640.91922.343100.86
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.741.49936.445164.515
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.521.0525.534115.261

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Australian Dollar
1000 VND0.05932 AUD
2000 VND0.11863 AUD
5000 VND0.29658 AUD
10000 VND0.59316 AUD
20000 VND1.18632 AUD
50000 VND2.96580 AUD
100000 VND5.93160 AUD
200000 VND11.86320 AUD
500000 VND29.65800 AUD
1000000 VND59.31600 AUD
2000000 VND118.63200 AUD
5000000 VND296.58000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 AUD16,858.90000 VND
5 AUD84,294.50000 VND
10 AUD168,589.00000 VND
20 AUD337,178.00000 VND
50 AUD842,945.00000 VND
100 AUD1,685,890.00000 VND
250 AUD4,214,725.00000 VND
500 AUD8,429,450.00000 VND
1000 AUD16,858,900.00000 VND
2000 AUD33,717,800.00000 VND
5000 AUD84,294,500.00000 VND
10000 AUD168,589,000.00000 VND