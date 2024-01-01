50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Argentine pesos

Convert VND to ARS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.03877 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 VND to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03940.0394
Low0.03870.0367
Average0.03920.0384
Change-1.54%5.67%
View full history

1 VND to ARS stats

The performance of VND to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0394 and a 30 day low of 0.0387. This means the 30 day average was 0.0392. The change for VND to ARS was -1.54.

The performance of VND to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0394 and a 90 day low of 0.0367. This means the 90 day average was 0.0384. The change for VND to ARS was 5.67.

Track market ratesView VND to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,380.391.38533.678152.045
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875915.6820.91922.34100.859
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.721.49936.442164.525
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.51.0525.532115.269

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Argentine Peso
1000 VND38.76900 ARS
2000 VND77.53800 ARS
5000 VND193.84500 ARS
10000 VND387.69000 ARS
20000 VND775.38000 ARS
50000 VND1,938.45000 ARS
100000 VND3,876.90000 ARS
200000 VND7,753.80000 ARS
500000 VND19,384.50000 ARS
1000000 VND38,769.00000 ARS
2000000 VND77,538.00000 ARS
5000000 VND193,845.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 ARS25.79380 VND
5 ARS128.96900 VND
10 ARS257.93800 VND
20 ARS515.87600 VND
50 ARS1,289.69000 VND
100 ARS2,579.38000 VND
250 ARS6,448.45000 VND
500 ARS12,896.90000 VND
1000 ARS25,793.80000 VND
2000 ARS51,587.60000 VND
5000 ARS128,969.00000 VND
10000 ARS257,938.00000 VND