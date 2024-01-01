10 Uzbekistan soms to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert UZS to UAH at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₴0.003198 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 UZS to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0033
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00320.0032
Change-0.51%-1.44%
View full history

1 UZS to UAH stats

The performance of UZS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for UZS to UAH was -0.51.

The performance of UZS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0033 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0032. The change for UZS to UAH was -1.44.

Track market ratesView UZS to UAH chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08290.9911.4991.6320.93721.457
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0381.7961.9551.12325.712
1 USD0.9240.771184.0791.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UZS0.00320 UAH
5 UZS0.01599 UAH
10 UZS0.03198 UAH
20 UZS0.06396 UAH
50 UZS0.15991 UAH
100 UZS0.31982 UAH
250 UZS0.79955 UAH
500 UZS1.59909 UAH
1000 UZS3.19818 UAH
2000 UZS6.39636 UAH
5000 UZS15.99090 UAH
10000 UZS31.98180 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Uzbekistan Som
1 UAH312.67800 UZS
5 UAH1,563.39000 UZS
10 UAH3,126.78000 UZS
20 UAH6,253.56000 UZS
50 UAH15,633.90000 UZS
100 UAH31,267.80000 UZS
250 UAH78,169.50000 UZS
500 UAH156,339.00000 UZS
1000 UAH312,678.00000 UZS
2000 UAH625,356.00000 UZS
5000 UAH1,563,390.00000 UZS
10000 UAH3,126,780.00000 UZS