250 Uzbekistan soms to Tanzanian shillings

Convert UZS to TZS at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = tzs0.2122 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
UZS to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 UZS to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21420.2152
Low0.21220.2122
Average0.21310.2135
Change-0.28%-0.08%
1 UZS to TZS stats

The performance of UZS to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2142 and a 30 day low of 0.2122. This means the 30 day average was 0.2131. The change for UZS to TZS was -0.28.

The performance of UZS to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2152 and a 90 day low of 0.2122. This means the 90 day average was 0.2135. The change for UZS to TZS was -0.08.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UZS0.21223 TZS
5 UZS1.06113 TZS
10 UZS2.12226 TZS
20 UZS4.24452 TZS
50 UZS10.61130 TZS
100 UZS21.22260 TZS
250 UZS53.05650 TZS
500 UZS106.11300 TZS
1000 UZS212.22600 TZS
2000 UZS424.45200 TZS
5000 UZS1,061.13000 TZS
10000 UZS2,122.26000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 TZS4.71197 UZS
5 TZS23.55985 UZS
10 TZS47.11970 UZS
20 TZS94.23940 UZS
50 TZS235.59850 UZS
100 TZS471.19700 UZS
250 TZS1,177.99250 UZS
500 TZS2,355.98500 UZS
1000 TZS4,711.97000 UZS
2000 TZS9,423.94000 UZS
5000 TZS23,559.85000 UZS
10000 TZS47,119.70000 UZS