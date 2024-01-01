2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Singapore dollars

Convert UZS to SGD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = S$0.0001029 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
UZS to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 UZS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.74%-3.41%
1 UZS to SGD stats

The performance of UZS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to SGD was 1.74.

The performance of UZS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to SGD was -3.41.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Singapore Dollar
1 UZS0.00010 SGD
5 UZS0.00051 SGD
10 UZS0.00103 SGD
20 UZS0.00206 SGD
50 UZS0.00514 SGD
100 UZS0.01029 SGD
250 UZS0.02572 SGD
500 UZS0.05145 SGD
1000 UZS0.10289 SGD
2000 UZS0.20578 SGD
5000 UZS0.51446 SGD
10000 UZS1.02892 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 SGD9,718.96000 UZS
5 SGD48,594.80000 UZS
10 SGD97,189.60000 UZS
20 SGD194,379.20000 UZS
50 SGD485,948.00000 UZS
100 SGD971,896.00000 UZS
250 SGD2,429,740.00000 UZS
500 SGD4,859,480.00000 UZS
1000 SGD9,718,960.00000 UZS
2000 SGD19,437,920.00000 UZS
5000 SGD48,594,800.00000 UZS
10000 SGD97,189,600.00000 UZS