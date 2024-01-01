1 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Swedish kronor

Convert UZS to SEK at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.0008247 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
UZS to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SEK
1 UZS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change3.26%-3.95%
1 UZS to SEK stats

The performance of UZS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for UZS to SEK was 3.26.

The performance of UZS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for UZS to SEK was -3.95.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swedish Krona
1 UZS0.00082 SEK
5 UZS0.00412 SEK
10 UZS0.00825 SEK
20 UZS0.01649 SEK
50 UZS0.04123 SEK
100 UZS0.08247 SEK
250 UZS0.20617 SEK
500 UZS0.41233 SEK
1000 UZS0.82466 SEK
2000 UZS1.64932 SEK
5000 UZS4.12331 SEK
10000 UZS8.24662 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Uzbekistan Som
1 SEK1,212.62000 UZS
5 SEK6,063.10000 UZS
10 SEK12,126.20000 UZS
20 SEK24,252.40000 UZS
50 SEK60,631.00000 UZS
100 SEK121,262.00000 UZS
250 SEK303,155.00000 UZS
500 SEK606,310.00000 UZS
1000 SEK1,212,620.00000 UZS
2000 SEK2,425,240.00000 UZS
5000 SEK6,063,100.00000 UZS
10000 SEK12,126,200.00000 UZS