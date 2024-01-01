20 Uzbekistan soms to Pakistani rupees

Convert UZS to PKR at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₨0.02168 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
UZS to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 UZS to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02190.0222
Low0.02170.0217
Average0.02180.0219
Change-0.53%-1.88%
1 UZS to PKR stats

The performance of UZS to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0219 and a 30 day low of 0.0217. This means the 30 day average was 0.0218. The change for UZS to PKR was -0.53.

The performance of UZS to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0222 and a 90 day low of 0.0217. This means the 90 day average was 0.0219. The change for UZS to PKR was -1.88.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 UZS0.02168 PKR
5 UZS0.10841 PKR
10 UZS0.21681 PKR
20 UZS0.43363 PKR
50 UZS1.08407 PKR
100 UZS2.16813 PKR
250 UZS5.42033 PKR
500 UZS10.84065 PKR
1000 UZS21.68130 PKR
2000 UZS43.36260 PKR
5000 UZS108.40650 PKR
10000 UZS216.81300 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 PKR46.12270 UZS
5 PKR230.61350 UZS
10 PKR461.22700 UZS
20 PKR922.45400 UZS
50 PKR2,306.13500 UZS
100 PKR4,612.27000 UZS
250 PKR11,530.67500 UZS
500 PKR23,061.35000 UZS
1000 PKR46,122.70000 UZS
2000 PKR92,245.40000 UZS
5000 PKR230,613.50000 UZS
10000 PKR461,227.00000 UZS