5 Uzbekistan soms to Kenyan shillings

Convert UZS to KES at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Ksh0.01008 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 UZS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0104
Low0.01010.0101
Average0.01010.0102
Change-0.26%-2.70%
View full history

1 UZS to KES stats

The performance of UZS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0101. This means the 30 day average was 0.0101. The change for UZS to KES was -0.26.

The performance of UZS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0101. This means the 90 day average was 0.0102. The change for UZS to KES was -2.70.

Track market ratesView UZS to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0031.4991.6320.93721.46
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0681.7971.9561.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.081.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 UZS0.01008 KES
5 UZS0.05041 KES
10 UZS0.10082 KES
20 UZS0.20164 KES
50 UZS0.50411 KES
100 UZS1.00821 KES
250 UZS2.52053 KES
500 UZS5.04105 KES
1000 UZS10.08210 KES
2000 UZS20.16420 KES
5000 UZS50.41050 KES
10000 UZS100.82100 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 KES99.18610 UZS
5 KES495.93050 UZS
10 KES991.86100 UZS
20 KES1,983.72200 UZS
50 KES4,959.30500 UZS
100 KES9,918.61000 UZS
250 KES24,796.52500 UZS
500 KES49,593.05000 UZS
1000 KES99,186.10000 UZS
2000 KES198,372.20000 UZS
5000 KES495,930.50000 UZS
10000 KES991,861.00000 UZS