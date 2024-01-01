2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Japanese yen

Convert UZS to JPY at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ¥0.01184 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 UZS to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0122
Low0.01120.0111
Average0.01160.0115
Change5.57%-2.97%
View full history

1 UZS to JPY stats

The performance of UZS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for UZS to JPY was 5.57.

The performance of UZS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for UZS to JPY was -2.97.

Track market ratesView UZS to JPY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0131.51.6320.93721.462
1 GBP1.19811.297109.071.7971.9551.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.0811.3851.5070.86619.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Japanese Yen
1 UZS0.01184 JPY
5 UZS0.05918 JPY
10 UZS0.11835 JPY
20 UZS0.23670 JPY
50 UZS0.59176 JPY
100 UZS1.18352 JPY
250 UZS2.95880 JPY
500 UZS5.91760 JPY
1000 UZS11.83520 JPY
2000 UZS23.67040 JPY
5000 UZS59.17600 JPY
10000 UZS118.35200 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uzbekistan Som
100 JPY8,449.37000 UZS
1000 JPY84,493.70000 UZS
1500 JPY126,740.55000 UZS
2000 JPY168,987.40000 UZS
3000 JPY253,481.10000 UZS
5000 JPY422,468.50000 UZS
5400 JPY456,265.98000 UZS
10000 JPY844,937.00000 UZS
15000 JPY1,267,405.50000 UZS
20000 JPY1,689,874.00000 UZS
25000 JPY2,112,342.50000 UZS
30000 JPY2,534,811.00000 UZS