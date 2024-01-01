5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert UZS to IDR at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Rp1.216 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
UZS to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 UZS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.22631.2984
Low1.18391.1839
Average1.20791.2274
Change2.06%-5.94%
1 UZS to IDR stats

The performance of UZS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2263 and a 30 day low of 1.1839. This means the 30 day average was 1.2079. The change for UZS to IDR was 2.06.

The performance of UZS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2984 and a 90 day low of 1.1839. This means the 90 day average was 1.2274. The change for UZS to IDR was -5.94.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0121.51.6310.93721.461
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0771.7971.9551.12325.721
1 USD0.9240.771184.0831.3851.5070.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UZS1.21562 IDR
5 UZS6.07810 IDR
10 UZS12.15620 IDR
20 UZS24.31240 IDR
50 UZS60.78100 IDR
100 UZS121.56200 IDR
250 UZS303.90500 IDR
500 UZS607.81000 IDR
1000 UZS1,215.62000 IDR
2000 UZS2,431.24000 IDR
5000 UZS6,078.10000 IDR
10000 UZS12,156.20000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Uzbekistan Som
1 IDR0.82263 UZS
5 IDR4.11313 UZS
10 IDR8.22626 UZS
20 IDR16.45252 UZS
50 IDR41.13130 UZS
100 IDR82.26260 UZS
250 IDR205.65650 UZS
500 IDR411.31300 UZS
1000 IDR822.62600 UZS
2000 IDR1,645.25200 UZS
5000 IDR4,113.13000 UZS
10000 IDR8,226.26000 UZS