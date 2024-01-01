500 Uruguayan pesos to Vietnamese dongs
Convert UYU to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
UYU to VND conversion chart
1 UYU = 610.53600 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 UYU to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|611.9620
|628.9290
|Low
|584.3870
|582.3790
|Average
|597.2978
|608.9061
|Change
|4.47%
|-2.92%
|View full history
1 UYU to VND stats
The performance of UYU to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 611.9620 and a 30 day low of 584.3870. This means the 30 day average was 597.2978. The change for UYU to VND was 4.47.
The performance of UYU to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 628.9290 and a 90 day low of 582.3790. This means the 90 day average was 608.9061. The change for UYU to VND was -2.92.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UYU
|610.53600 VND
|5 UYU
|3,052.68000 VND
|10 UYU
|6,105.36000 VND
|20 UYU
|12,210.72000 VND
|50 UYU
|30,526.80000 VND
|100 UYU
|61,053.60000 VND
|250 UYU
|152,634.00000 VND
|500 UYU
|305,268.00000 VND
|1000 UYU
|610,536.00000 VND
|2000 UYU
|1,221,072.00000 VND
|5000 UYU
|3,052,680.00000 VND
|10000 UYU
|6,105,360.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uruguayan Peso
|1000 VND
|1.63790 UYU
|2000 VND
|3.27580 UYU
|5000 VND
|8.18950 UYU
|10000 VND
|16.37900 UYU
|20000 VND
|32.75800 UYU
|50000 VND
|81.89500 UYU
|100000 VND
|163.79000 UYU
|200000 VND
|327.58000 UYU
|500000 VND
|818.95000 UYU
|1000000 VND
|1,637.90000 UYU
|2000000 VND
|3,275.80000 UYU
|5000000 VND
|8,189.50000 UYU