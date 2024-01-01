250 Uruguayan pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert UYU to UGX at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Ush88.08 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
UYU to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 UYU to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.849192.7535
Low87.463487.4634
Average88.265790.5936
Change0.30%-4.89%
1 UYU to UGX stats

The performance of UYU to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.8491 and a 30 day low of 87.4634. This means the 30 day average was 88.2657. The change for UYU to UGX was 0.30.

The performance of UYU to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.7535 and a 90 day low of 87.4634. This means the 90 day average was 90.5936. The change for UYU to UGX was -4.89.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 UYU88.08340 UGX
5 UYU440.41700 UGX
10 UYU880.83400 UGX
20 UYU1,761.66800 UGX
50 UYU4,404.17000 UGX
100 UYU8,808.34000 UGX
250 UYU22,020.85000 UGX
500 UYU44,041.70000 UGX
1000 UYU88,083.40000 UGX
2000 UYU176,166.80000 UGX
5000 UYU440,417.00000 UGX
10000 UYU880,834.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 UGX0.01135 UYU
5 UGX0.05676 UYU
10 UGX0.11353 UYU
20 UGX0.22706 UYU
50 UGX0.56765 UYU
100 UGX1.13529 UYU
250 UGX2.83823 UYU
500 UGX5.67645 UYU
1000 UGX11.35290 UYU
2000 UGX22.70580 UYU
5000 UGX56.76450 UYU
10000 UGX113.52900 UYU