5 Uruguayan pesos to Thai bahts

Convert UYU to THB at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ฿0.8097 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
UYU to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 UYU to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81000.8935
Low0.77410.7741
Average0.79480.8302
Change4.57%-9.29%
1 UYU to THB stats

The performance of UYU to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8100 and a 30 day low of 0.7741. This means the 30 day average was 0.7948. The change for UYU to THB was 4.57.

The performance of UYU to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8935 and a 90 day low of 0.7741. This means the 90 day average was 0.8302. The change for UYU to THB was -9.29.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Thai Baht
1 UYU0.80968 THB
5 UYU4.04838 THB
10 UYU8.09675 THB
20 UYU16.19350 THB
50 UYU40.48375 THB
100 UYU80.96750 THB
250 UYU202.41875 THB
500 UYU404.83750 THB
1000 UYU809.67500 THB
2000 UYU1,619.35000 THB
5000 UYU4,048.37500 THB
10000 UYU8,096.75000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uruguayan Peso
1 THB1.23506 UYU
5 THB6.17530 UYU
10 THB12.35060 UYU
20 THB24.70120 UYU
50 THB61.75300 UYU
100 THB123.50600 UYU
250 THB308.76500 UYU
500 THB617.53000 UYU
1000 THB1,235.06000 UYU
2000 THB2,470.12000 UYU
5000 THB6,175.30000 UYU
10000 THB12,350.60000 UYU