Uruguayan peso to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.425 today, reflecting a -0.610% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.035% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.429 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.419 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.831% increase in value.