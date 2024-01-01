2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Singapore dollars

Convert UYU to SGD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = S$0.03168 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
UYU to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 UYU to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03170.0334
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03130.0320
Change4.07%-4.99%
1 UYU to SGD stats

The performance of UYU to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0317 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for UYU to SGD was 4.07.

The performance of UYU to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0334 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0320. The change for UYU to SGD was -4.99.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 UYU0.03168 SGD
5 UYU0.15842 SGD
10 UYU0.31684 SGD
20 UYU0.63368 SGD
50 UYU1.58420 SGD
100 UYU3.16839 SGD
250 UYU7.92098 SGD
500 UYU15.84195 SGD
1000 UYU31.68390 SGD
2000 UYU63.36780 SGD
5000 UYU158.41950 SGD
10000 UYU316.83900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 SGD31.56180 UYU
5 SGD157.80900 UYU
10 SGD315.61800 UYU
20 SGD631.23600 UYU
50 SGD1,578.09000 UYU
100 SGD3,156.18000 UYU
250 SGD7,890.45000 UYU
500 SGD15,780.90000 UYU
1000 SGD31,561.80000 UYU
2000 SGD63,123.60000 UYU
5000 SGD157,809.00000 UYU
10000 SGD315,618.00000 UYU