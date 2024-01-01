10 Uruguayan pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert UYU to NZD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $0.03996 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
UYU to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NZD
1 UYU to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0423
Low0.03740.0374
Average0.03900.0399
Change6.92%-5.25%
1 UYU to NZD stats

The performance of UYU to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0374. This means the 30 day average was 0.0390. The change for UYU to NZD was 6.92.

The performance of UYU to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0423 and a 90 day low of 0.0374. This means the 90 day average was 0.0399. The change for UYU to NZD was -5.25.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 UYU0.03996 NZD
5 UYU0.19982 NZD
10 UYU0.39964 NZD
20 UYU0.79928 NZD
50 UYU1.99821 NZD
100 UYU3.99642 NZD
250 UYU9.99105 NZD
500 UYU19.98210 NZD
1000 UYU39.96420 NZD
2000 UYU79.92840 NZD
5000 UYU199.82100 NZD
10000 UYU399.64200 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 NZD25.02240 UYU
5 NZD125.11200 UYU
10 NZD250.22400 UYU
20 NZD500.44800 UYU
50 NZD1,251.12000 UYU
100 NZD2,502.24000 UYU
250 NZD6,255.60000 UYU
500 NZD12,511.20000 UYU
1000 NZD25,022.40000 UYU
2000 NZD50,044.80000 UYU
5000 NZD125,112.00000 UYU
10000 NZD250,224.00000 UYU