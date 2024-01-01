50 Uruguayan pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert UYU to MUR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₨1.110 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 UYU to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12721.1618
Low1.08711.0819
Average1.10901.1305
Change1.77%-4.49%
1 UYU to MUR stats

The performance of UYU to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1272 and a 30 day low of 1.0871. This means the 30 day average was 1.1090. The change for UYU to MUR was 1.77.

The performance of UYU to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1618 and a 90 day low of 1.0819. This means the 90 day average was 1.1305. The change for UYU to MUR was -4.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0731.51.6310.93821.453
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1181.7971.9541.12325.704
1 USD0.9240.771184.1051.3851.5060.86619.812
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 UYU1.10961 MUR
5 UYU5.54805 MUR
10 UYU11.09610 MUR
20 UYU22.19220 MUR
50 UYU55.48050 MUR
100 UYU110.96100 MUR
250 UYU277.40250 MUR
500 UYU554.80500 MUR
1000 UYU1,109.61000 MUR
2000 UYU2,219.22000 MUR
5000 UYU5,548.05000 MUR
10000 UYU11,096.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 MUR0.90122 UYU
5 MUR4.50610 UYU
10 MUR9.01219 UYU
20 MUR18.02438 UYU
50 MUR45.06095 UYU
100 MUR90.12190 UYU
250 MUR225.30475 UYU
500 MUR450.60950 UYU
1000 MUR901.21900 UYU
2000 MUR1,802.43800 UYU
5000 MUR4,506.09500 UYU
10000 MUR9,012.19000 UYU