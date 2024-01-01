5,000 Uruguayan pesos to Icelandic krónas

Convert UYU to ISK at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = kr3.307 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 UYU to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.33043.4468
Low3.20633.2063
Average3.27283.3552
Change3.15%-3.57%
View full history

1 UYU to ISK stats

The performance of UYU to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3304 and a 30 day low of 3.2063. This means the 30 day average was 3.2728. The change for UYU to ISK was 3.15.

The performance of UYU to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4468 and a 90 day low of 3.2063. This means the 90 day average was 3.3552. The change for UYU to ISK was -3.57.

Track market ratesView UYU to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0731.51.630.93721.449
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1231.7971.9531.12325.7
1 USD0.9240.771184.1121.3851.5060.86619.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 UYU3.30733 ISK
5 UYU16.53665 ISK
10 UYU33.07330 ISK
20 UYU66.14660 ISK
50 UYU165.36650 ISK
100 UYU330.73300 ISK
250 UYU826.83250 ISK
500 UYU1,653.66500 ISK
1000 UYU3,307.33000 ISK
2000 UYU6,614.66000 ISK
5000 UYU16,536.65000 ISK
10000 UYU33,073.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uruguayan Peso
1 ISK0.30236 UYU
5 ISK1.51180 UYU
10 ISK3.02359 UYU
20 ISK6.04718 UYU
50 ISK15.11795 UYU
100 ISK30.23590 UYU
250 ISK75.58975 UYU
500 ISK151.17950 UYU
1000 ISK302.35900 UYU
2000 ISK604.71800 UYU
5000 ISK1,511.79500 UYU
10000 ISK3,023.59000 UYU