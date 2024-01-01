50 Uruguayan pesos to Isle of Man pounds

Convert UYU to IMP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01853 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
UYU to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 UYU to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01860.0195
Low0.01770.0177
Average0.01830.0187
Change4.81%-3.99%
1 UYU to IMP stats

The performance of UYU to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0186 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for UYU to IMP was 4.81.

The performance of UYU to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0195 and a 90 day low of 0.0177. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UYU to IMP was -3.99.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 UYU0.01853 IMP
5 UYU0.09266 IMP
10 UYU0.18532 IMP
20 UYU0.37064 IMP
50 UYU0.92659 IMP
100 UYU1.85318 IMP
250 UYU4.63295 IMP
500 UYU9.26590 IMP
1000 UYU18.53180 IMP
2000 UYU37.06360 IMP
5000 UYU92.65900 IMP
10000 UYU185.31800 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 IMP53.96140 UYU
5 IMP269.80700 UYU
10 IMP539.61400 UYU
20 IMP1,079.22800 UYU
50 IMP2,698.07000 UYU
100 IMP5,396.14000 UYU
250 IMP13,490.35000 UYU
500 IMP26,980.70000 UYU
1000 IMP53,961.40000 UYU
2000 IMP107,922.80000 UYU
5000 IMP269,807.00000 UYU
10000 IMP539,614.00000 UYU