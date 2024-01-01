500 Uruguayan pesos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert UYU to ILS at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₪0.09092 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 UYU to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09190.0942
Low0.08910.0891
Average0.09030.0914
Change1.94%-0.00%
View full history

1 UYU to ILS stats

The performance of UYU to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0919 and a 30 day low of 0.0891. This means the 30 day average was 0.0903. The change for UYU to ILS was 1.94.

The performance of UYU to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0942 and a 90 day low of 0.0891. This means the 90 day average was 0.0914. The change for UYU to ILS was -0.00.

Track market ratesView UYU to ILS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0991.51.630.93721.445
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1381.7971.9531.12325.691
1 USD0.9240.771184.1371.3851.5060.86619.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UYU0.09092 ILS
5 UYU0.45462 ILS
10 UYU0.90924 ILS
20 UYU1.81849 ILS
50 UYU4.54622 ILS
100 UYU9.09243 ILS
250 UYU22.73108 ILS
500 UYU45.46215 ILS
1000 UYU90.92430 ILS
2000 UYU181.84860 ILS
5000 UYU454.62150 ILS
10000 UYU909.24300 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uruguayan Peso
1 ILS10.99820 UYU
5 ILS54.99100 UYU
10 ILS109.98200 UYU
20 ILS219.96400 UYU
50 ILS549.91000 UYU
100 ILS1,099.82000 UYU
250 ILS2,749.55000 UYU
500 ILS5,499.10000 UYU
1000 ILS10,998.20000 UYU
2000 ILS21,996.40000 UYU
5000 ILS54,991.00000 UYU
10000 ILS109,982.00000 UYU