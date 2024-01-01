250 Uruguayan pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert UYU to GHS at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = GH¢0.3881 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
UYU to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 UYU to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38810.3887
Low0.37290.3679
Average0.38040.3800
Change4.09%5.52%
1 UYU to GHS stats

The performance of UYU to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3881 and a 30 day low of 0.3729. This means the 30 day average was 0.3804. The change for UYU to GHS was 4.09.

The performance of UYU to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3887 and a 90 day low of 0.3679. This means the 90 day average was 0.3800. The change for UYU to GHS was 5.52.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UYU0.38815 GHS
5 UYU1.94074 GHS
10 UYU3.88147 GHS
20 UYU7.76294 GHS
50 UYU19.40735 GHS
100 UYU38.81470 GHS
250 UYU97.03675 GHS
500 UYU194.07350 GHS
1000 UYU388.14700 GHS
2000 UYU776.29400 GHS
5000 UYU1,940.73500 GHS
10000 UYU3,881.47000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uruguayan Peso
1 GHS2.57635 UYU
5 GHS12.88175 UYU
10 GHS25.76350 UYU
20 GHS51.52700 UYU
50 GHS128.81750 UYU
100 GHS257.63500 UYU
250 GHS644.08750 UYU
500 GHS1,288.17500 UYU
1000 GHS2,576.35000 UYU
2000 GHS5,152.70000 UYU
5000 GHS12,881.75000 UYU
10000 GHS25,763.50000 UYU