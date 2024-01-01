1 thousand Uruguayan pesos to British pounds sterling

Convert UYU to GBP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01853 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 UYU to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01860.0195
Low0.01770.0177
Average0.01830.0187
Change4.77%-4.03%
View full history

1 UYU to GBP stats

The performance of UYU to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0186 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for UYU to GBP was 4.77.

The performance of UYU to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0195 and a 90 day low of 0.0177. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UYU to GBP was -4.03.

Track market ratesView UYU to GBP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0351.51.6310.93721.449
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0721.7981.9541.12325.699
1 USD0.9240.771184.071.3861.5060.86619.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 UYU0.01853 GBP
5 UYU0.09264 GBP
10 UYU0.18528 GBP
20 UYU0.37056 GBP
50 UYU0.92641 GBP
100 UYU1.85282 GBP
250 UYU4.63205 GBP
500 UYU9.26410 GBP
1000 UYU18.52820 GBP
2000 UYU37.05640 GBP
5000 UYU92.64100 GBP
10000 UYU185.28200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uruguayan Peso
1 GBP53.97180 UYU
5 GBP269.85900 UYU
10 GBP539.71800 UYU
20 GBP1,079.43600 UYU
50 GBP2,698.59000 UYU
100 GBP5,397.18000 UYU
250 GBP13,492.95000 UYU
500 GBP26,985.90000 UYU
1000 GBP53,971.80000 UYU
2000 GBP107,943.60000 UYU
5000 GBP269,859.00000 UYU
10000 GBP539,718.00000 UYU