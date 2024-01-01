1 Uruguayan peso to Fijian dollars

Convert UYU to FJD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = FJ$0.05429 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
UYU to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 UYU to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05430.0568
Low0.05220.0522
Average0.05350.0547
Change3.99%-3.97%
1 UYU to FJD stats

The performance of UYU to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0543 and a 30 day low of 0.0522. This means the 30 day average was 0.0535. The change for UYU to FJD was 3.99.

The performance of UYU to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0568 and a 90 day low of 0.0522. This means the 90 day average was 0.0547. The change for UYU to FJD was -3.97.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 UYU0.05429 FJD
5 UYU0.27144 FJD
10 UYU0.54287 FJD
20 UYU1.08575 FJD
50 UYU2.71437 FJD
100 UYU5.42874 FJD
250 UYU13.57185 FJD
500 UYU27.14370 FJD
1000 UYU54.28740 FJD
2000 UYU108.57480 FJD
5000 UYU271.43700 FJD
10000 UYU542.87400 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 FJD18.42050 UYU
5 FJD92.10250 UYU
10 FJD184.20500 UYU
20 FJD368.41000 UYU
50 FJD921.02500 UYU
100 FJD1,842.05000 UYU
250 FJD4,605.12500 UYU
500 FJD9,210.25000 UYU
1000 FJD18,420.50000 UYU
2000 FJD36,841.00000 UYU
5000 FJD92,102.50000 UYU
10000 FJD184,205.00000 UYU