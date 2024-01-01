250 Uruguayan pesos to Colombian pesos

Convert UYU to COP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $103.4 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 UYU to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High103.3590105.6910
Low98.480198.4320
Average101.2757101.4261
Change4.95%3.36%
View full history

1 UYU to COP stats

The performance of UYU to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 103.3590 and a 30 day low of 98.4801. This means the 30 day average was 101.2757. The change for UYU to COP was 4.95.

The performance of UYU to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.6910 and a 90 day low of 98.4320. This means the 90 day average was 101.4261. The change for UYU to COP was 3.36.

Track market ratesView UYU to COP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0381.51.6310.93821.453
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0551.7971.9541.12325.699
1 USD0.9230.771184.0731.3851.5060.86619.812
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Colombian Peso
1 UYU103.35900 COP
5 UYU516.79500 COP
10 UYU1,033.59000 COP
20 UYU2,067.18000 COP
50 UYU5,167.95000 COP
100 UYU10,335.90000 COP
250 UYU25,839.75000 COP
500 UYU51,679.50000 COP
1000 UYU103,359.00000 COP
2000 UYU206,718.00000 COP
5000 UYU516,795.00000 COP
10000 UYU1,033,590.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 COP0.00967 UYU
5 COP0.04837 UYU
10 COP0.09675 UYU
20 COP0.19350 UYU
50 COP0.48375 UYU
100 COP0.96750 UYU
250 COP2.41875 UYU
500 COP4.83749 UYU
1000 COP9.67498 UYU
2000 COP19.34996 UYU
5000 COP48.37490 UYU
10000 COP96.74980 UYU