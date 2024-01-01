10 thousand Ugandan shillings to Zambian kwacha

Convert UGX to ZMW at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ZK0.007269 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZMW
1 UGX to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0073
Low0.00720.0069
Average0.00720.0071
Change1.07%3.73%
1 UGX to ZMW stats

The performance of UGX to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for UGX to ZMW was 1.07.

The performance of UGX to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0073 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for UGX to ZMW was 3.73.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3180.77184.0731,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.8161,135.510.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0391,852.071.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58563.7691,297.311.051

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / ZMW
1 UGX0.00727 ZMW
5 UGX0.03635 ZMW
10 UGX0.07269 ZMW
20 UGX0.14538 ZMW
50 UGX0.36345 ZMW
100 UGX0.72690 ZMW
250 UGX1.81725 ZMW
500 UGX3.63451 ZMW
1000 UGX7.26901 ZMW
2000 UGX14.53802 ZMW
5000 UGX36.34505 ZMW
10000 UGX72.69010 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Ugandan Shilling
1 ZMW137.57000 UGX
5 ZMW687.85000 UGX
10 ZMW1,375.70000 UGX
20 ZMW2,751.40000 UGX
50 ZMW6,878.50000 UGX
100 ZMW13,757.00000 UGX
250 ZMW34,392.50000 UGX
500 ZMW68,785.00000 UGX
1000 ZMW137,570.00000 UGX
2000 ZMW275,140.00000 UGX
5000 ZMW687,850.00000 UGX
10000 ZMW1,375,700.00000 UGX