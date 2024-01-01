1 Ugandan shilling to CFP francs

Convert UGX to XPF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₣0.02992 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
UGX to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 UGX to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03010.0301
Low0.02900.0289
Average0.02950.0293
Change2.99%1.65%
1 UGX to XPF stats

The performance of UGX to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0301 and a 30 day low of 0.0290. This means the 30 day average was 0.0295. The change for UGX to XPF was 2.99.

The performance of UGX to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0301 and a 90 day low of 0.0289. This means the 90 day average was 0.0293. The change for UGX to XPF was 1.65.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 UGX0.02992 XPF
5 UGX0.14961 XPF
10 UGX0.29922 XPF
20 UGX0.59845 XPF
50 UGX1.49612 XPF
100 UGX2.99224 XPF
250 UGX7.48060 XPF
500 UGX14.96120 XPF
1000 UGX29.92240 XPF
2000 UGX59.84480 XPF
5000 UGX149.61200 XPF
10000 UGX299.22400 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 XPF33.41980 UGX
5 XPF167.09900 UGX
10 XPF334.19800 UGX
20 XPF668.39600 UGX
50 XPF1,670.99000 UGX
100 XPF3,341.98000 UGX
250 XPF8,354.95000 UGX
500 XPF16,709.90000 UGX
1000 XPF33,419.80000 UGX
2000 XPF66,839.60000 UGX
5000 XPF167,099.00000 UGX
10000 XPF334,198.00000 UGX