10 thousand Ugandan shillings to Uruguayan pesos

Convert UGX to UYU at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $U0.01135 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
UGX to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UYU
1 UGX to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01140.0114
Low0.01130.0108
Average0.01130.0110
Change-0.32%5.12%
1 UGX to UYU stats

The performance of UGX to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0114 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0113. The change for UGX to UYU was -0.32.

The performance of UGX to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0114 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0110. The change for UGX to UYU was 5.12.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.071,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8231,135.690.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0361,852.071.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.741,296.771.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 UGX0.01135 UYU
5 UGX0.05675 UYU
10 UGX0.11351 UYU
20 UGX0.22702 UYU
50 UGX0.56754 UYU
100 UGX1.13508 UYU
250 UGX2.83770 UYU
500 UGX5.67540 UYU
1000 UGX11.35080 UYU
2000 UGX22.70160 UYU
5000 UGX56.75400 UYU
10000 UGX113.50800 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 UYU88.09930 UGX
5 UYU440.49650 UGX
10 UYU880.99300 UGX
20 UYU1,761.98600 UGX
50 UYU4,404.96500 UGX
100 UYU8,809.93000 UGX
250 UYU22,024.82500 UGX
500 UYU44,049.65000 UGX
1000 UYU88,099.30000 UGX
2000 UYU176,198.60000 UGX
5000 UYU440,496.50000 UGX
10000 UYU880,993.00000 UGX