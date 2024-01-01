10 thousand Ugandan shillings to Turkish liras

Convert UGX to TRY at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = TL0.009344 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
UGX to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 UGX to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0094
Low0.00920.0088
Average0.00930.0092
Change1.30%5.73%
1 UGX to TRY stats

The performance of UGX to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for UGX to TRY was 1.30.

The performance of UGX to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0094 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0092. The change for UGX to TRY was 5.73.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 UGX0.00934 TRY
5 UGX0.04672 TRY
10 UGX0.09344 TRY
20 UGX0.18687 TRY
50 UGX0.46718 TRY
100 UGX0.93435 TRY
250 UGX2.33588 TRY
500 UGX4.67177 TRY
1000 UGX9.34354 TRY
2000 UGX18.68708 TRY
5000 UGX46.71770 TRY
10000 UGX93.43540 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ugandan Shilling
1 TRY107.02600 UGX
5 TRY535.13000 UGX
10 TRY1,070.26000 UGX
20 TRY2,140.52000 UGX
50 TRY5,351.30000 UGX
100 TRY10,702.60000 UGX
250 TRY26,756.50000 UGX
500 TRY53,513.00000 UGX
1000 TRY107,026.00000 UGX
2000 TRY214,052.00000 UGX
5000 TRY535,130.00000 UGX
10000 TRY1,070,260.00000 UGX