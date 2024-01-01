1 Ugandan shilling to Turkmenistani manats

Convert UGX to TMT at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = T0.0009552 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to TMT conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 UGX to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00100.0009
Change0.95%1.76%
1 UGX to TMT stats

The performance of UGX to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to TMT was 0.95.

The performance of UGX to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for UGX to TMT was 1.76.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0711,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8281,135.770.92
1 EUR1.0831.6311.4280.83491.0241,851.821.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7461,296.861.051

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 UGX0.00096 TMT
5 UGX0.00478 TMT
10 UGX0.00955 TMT
20 UGX0.01910 TMT
50 UGX0.04776 TMT
100 UGX0.09552 TMT
250 UGX0.23881 TMT
500 UGX0.47761 TMT
1000 UGX0.95523 TMT
2000 UGX1.91045 TMT
5000 UGX4.77614 TMT
10000 UGX9.55227 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ugandan Shilling
1 TMT1,046.87000 UGX
5 TMT5,234.35000 UGX
10 TMT10,468.70000 UGX
20 TMT20,937.40000 UGX
50 TMT52,343.50000 UGX
100 TMT104,687.00000 UGX
250 TMT261,717.50000 UGX
500 TMT523,435.00000 UGX
1000 TMT1,046,870.00000 UGX
2000 TMT2,093,740.00000 UGX
5000 TMT5,234,350.00000 UGX
10000 TMT10,468,700.00000 UGX